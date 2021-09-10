We're Bummed Zendaya Won't Be at the Met Gala, but We Understand Her Very Valid Reason

Zendaya and her Dune costar Timothée Chalamet talked with Extra about the film and the goings on in their lives, including Chalamet being co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka.

"I'm really looking forward to the Met," Chalamet said. But when Zendaya was asked if she'll be there (and rolling out the look of the century), she said, "I will be on Euphoria."

She continued, "This is the first time we're going to hear that I'm not going. My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for Euphoria."

"I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting," Zendaya said, nudging Chalamet, who had nothing else to say but "Bummer." Too true, Timmy. Too true.

Chalamet disclosed that he and Zendaya were just ranking her Met looks from previous years in a prior interview, and when the light-up Cinderella dress from 2019 was mentioned, Zendaya joked, "That one almost took me out. Let me tell you."

This year, the theme for the Met Museum of Art Costume Institute-held event is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which aims to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion." The corresponding museum exhibit will show mise-en-scènes of 20th/21st Century American homes with the fashions of the decades within them. Needless to say, American designers are going to pull through in a big way.