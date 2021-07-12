Zendaya Opened Up About How Special It Is to Grow Up With Her 'Spider-Man' Co-Stars

Time and time again, we've seen how growing up in Hollywood can have an emotional and mental toll on young actors. Zendaya knows very well how it feels to grow up in Hollywood, which she mentioned in her recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, sharing how "special" it's been and how "grateful" she is to have had her Spider-Man co-stars by her side these last five years.

"It's pretty special to have grown up all together," the 24-year-old actress said in reference to her fellow Spidey co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon.

In the last five years, the actors have filmed three Spider-Man movies. Zendaya hinted to Daily Pop that the upcoming third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home (out this winter) could very well be the final installment. "It was so bittersweet," she said of this go-around. "We don't know if we're going to do another one. Is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it."

Keeping with that mindset, Zendaya said she and her castmates have been trying really hard to just take it all in and enjoy what's in front of them. "We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," the actress recalled.

While fans are excited to see Zendaya and Holland back in action, they're equally as eager to know whether or not the power duo has officially taken their onscreen romance off screen. The pair was spotted sharing a kiss earlier this month, sending fans into a tizzy. Only time will tell!