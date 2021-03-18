Zayn Malik Can't Stop Gushing About Dad Life and How "Wicked" of a Mom Gigi Hadid Is

"I didn't expect to be quite as into it, to be honest with you. I was always into myself, just doing my own thing of just writing, recording, making music, and I was just very focused on my career," he said.

Malik explained his relationship with Hadid has always been a priority but even with dating, he was still able to keep his career in focus, at the forefront. Now that he has Khai, his whole world has changed. "The fact that she has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it's been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her."

The happy papa told Valentine his favorite daddy-and-daughter activities include chilling, watching kids' shows on Netflix, reading nursery rhymes, playing around, and singing—not his own songs though. The 28-year-old singer says for now it's just melodies, which he typically makes up in his head.

Of course, Malik couldn't gush about Khai without giving major kudos to mom Gigi.

"She's a wicked mom," he continued. "Obviously, she's a really big help with everything, and she's doing well."

It also helps that Khai is an "amazing baby," as the dad puts it. "A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby." From diaper changes to milk feedings, Khai hasn't caused them any stress, making the transition from young adult life to parenthood a real ease.

"It's wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

Rural life seems to be treating the new parents well. The couple escaped to rural Pennsylvania in preparation for Khai's birth, and have stayed there since. However, Malik suggests it may not be for the long term.

"I haven't really thought about settling down yet, even though we've had a kid and stuff," he noted, adding, "We're still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise." When they are ready to plant their roots and possibly expand the family, the singer says he wouldn't mind living "similar to this," in a "relaxed environment."