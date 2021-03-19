Yumi Nu Is 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Edition's First Asian Curve Model

Sports Illustrated keeps pushing the boundaries to make the annual Swimsuit issue more inclusive. Now, model Yumi Nu will make her debut as the first Asian curve model in the upcoming 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Secrets out!!!" she captioned an Instagram post with the good news. "What an incredible honor it is to be in such an inclusive and beautiful magazine that has pushed the envelope since day 1. I'm so proud to be making history as the first Asian curve Sports Illustrated model," Nu shared on Thursday. In her photo, Nu posed in a stunning deep green two-piece swimsuit that looks like it was made specifically for her.

Following her announcement, Nu posted a video explaining why her inclusion in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was especially significant for Asian women.

"I've grown very passionate in recent years in talking about the body shame that Asian women and women in general go through, because it was something that was very difficult for me growing up," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

"I don't want anyone to go through life with the lie that they aren't enough as they are. It stops us from living our fullest lives."

Besides her graceful appearance in SI, Nu is signed with model agencies in New York and London, The Society Management and Wilhelmina London respectively. The Japanese-Dutch model is a triple threat as a singer/songwriter, and she happens to be the niece of well-known DJ and producer Steve Aoki.