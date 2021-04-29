Willow Smith Opened Up About What a Polyamorous Lifestyle Means for Her

"I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you."

On the April 28th episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith candidly shared with viewers what her polyamorous lifestyle really means to her. While some may simply view polyamory as a way to be non-monogamous, Smith said there's more to it than that, giving more detail on a topic she's only touched on before.

"With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do," she said.

While speaking to her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandma, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the actress and singer continued by sharing that while she's open about her relationship style and sexuality, it doesn't actually come down to sex at all. Her introduction to polyamory came through a "non-sexual lens" and in her friend group she has "the least sex out of all of [her] friends" despite being the only polyamorous person.

Smith also wisely pointed out that in her experience, so many relationships fall apart because of infidelity that stems from unhappiness in a monogamous relationship. With polyamory, in her eyes, you're able to better explore what makes you happy and have different relationship needs met by different people.