Megan Fox Recalled the Night That Drove Her to Give Up Drinking

Picture the scene: It's 2009 and you're at the Golden Globes seated at the same table as Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers. (We know, as if!) Several glasses of Moët later, you're live on the red carpet being interviewed by one of the most well-known red carpet hosts of all time, Giuliana Rancic. And as soon as the mic gets turned over to you, you bad mouth and make inappropriate and controversial comments about almost anyone you can think of, including yourself. This is exactly why you'll never see a glass of Champagne let alone any kind of alcohol in Megan Fox's hand again.

While appearing on Who What Wear's walk down fashion memory lane segment on July 16th, Fox spoke openly about that night in 2009, which pushed her to give up drinking for good.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers. At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table—I went through multiple glasses of that," the Jennifer's Body actress recalled, after seeing a still image of herself in her 2009 Ralph Lauren dress at the Golden Globes. "Now I don't drink and this is why, I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that."

According to the red carpet interview acquired by TMZ, Fox told Rancic, "I'm pretty sure I'm a doppelgänger for Alan Alda," then called herself a slur. She continued, "No, I'm so painfully insecure, I'm on the verge of vomiting right now. I'm so horrified that I'm here and embarrassed and scared." Fox also made harsh comments about her physical appearance, then tried to make light of the situation by claiming it was a joke.