Hilarie Burton Finally Set the Record Straight on Why She Left 'One Tree Hill'

In 2009, after One Tree Hill wrapped up its sixth season, both Hilarie Burton and Chad Michael Murray decided to depart from the show. Their characters, Peyton and Lucas, had just gotten married and left town, and though it seemed like a natural conclusion to their storylines, Burton expressed in a recent episode of the Drama Queens Podcast that her departure from the show was "unceremonious." But she doesn't want fans to think her leaving had anything to do with Murray.

When a fan surmised that Murray was to blame for both himself and Burton's leaving the show, Burton chimed in on Twitter to set the record straight.

"I'm not sure where your info is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with my leaving," Burton tweeted on August 2nd. "We were both treated badly, and he defended me. I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the shits."

In reality, Burton had enough of working with OTH creator Mark Schwahn, who she later alleged via her memoir was verbally and physically abusive toward her during the six years she spent on the show. "Men telling the stories of girl sexuality is a red flag," Burton tweeted in May. "I want a do-over with a girl boss."

The fan who accused Murray of being responsible for Burton's departure from OTH apologized to Burton after reading her response. "I had read some misinformation from past blogs," they tweeted.

"Babe, no worries," Burton responded. "I've heard that rumor so many times over the years. I just correct it because I care about our OTH fam and don't want anyone carrying around false baggage. Thank you for caring!! Xo."

Other rumors regarding her departure included money negotiations, as Burton's contract was only good for six seasons and she chose not to renew. Ahead of her leaving the show, Burton told Entertainment Weekly in 2009, "I feel really lucky to have been a part of the show. So when I hear that there's turmoil or negotiations based on money it kind of hurts my feelings, because it's not what's been going on at all."

And she later said, "Chad and I are good friends. I won't speak for him, but it was not a rash decision on either of our parts. He's very compassionate toward the show and the fans. It's not an easy decision, but we've got to be grown-ups sometimes."