Allison Janney Candidly Opened Up About Her Decision to Not Have Kids

"I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret it."

Allison Janney may have starred on a show called Mom, but she's enjoyed her offscreen life without children of her own. The 61-year-old actress discussed her decision to not get married and have kids during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday.

"I think if I'd found the right guy at the right time and wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner," Janney told Barrymore. "Because I wasn't ever really confident that I wanted to have kids, and I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret it."

She continued, "I'm okay with it. I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."

Janney went on to explain that, for now, she's just virtually dating, revealing that her "latest crush is Rip on Yellowstone," referring to the character played by Cole Hauser. She then asked Barrymore if she had any "virtual crushes" from shows she'd been watching recently.

"I've been in a really deep rabbit hole of disturbing documentaries so definitely no one there," Barrymore responded. The talk show host continued, admitting that she "went on a dating app for a little while," but was then interrupted by an incoming call on Janney's side.

"I think it was Tom Cruise calling," Janney said, apologizing for the interruption. "I need to get back to him. He just keeps calling, and I'm like 'No means no, Tom.'"

"Right, exactly, because he probably wants to get married and have kids," Barrymore joked back.

Barrymore also asked Janney to share how she's feeling as she nears the end of filming Mom, a series that's been on for eight seasons.

"It's very bittersweet," Janney said. "I love being part of a community and part of a show like Mom or West Wing or whatever movie. You know how it is as an actress, it's like having a family and it becomes a community and it's so important to me."

She continued, "So, I'm sad but also, you know, we're coming up on filming the final episode and I don't wanna go. I wanna run away because I always want to leave the party before it's over."

Another very important topic in the conversation was Janney's hairdo—a short pixie cut in her natural silver-gray color.

"I have been dying to see this new hairdo on you live and in person," Barrymore said. "It's stunning."

"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes, and blah, blah, blah," she said. "Just to be able to run my hands through my hair—and hopefully someday a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate it—it's just heaven. I'm just enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world."