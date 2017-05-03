The videos from this Met Gala photo booth are insane, and we can't stop watching

These days, no glamorous party is complete without an Instagram-worthy photo booth, and fashion's most glam night of the year is no exception. And tons of celebrities posed for Vogue's Met Gala photo booth, proving that models and celebrities love photo booths as much as we do.

But this isn't the photo booth with silly props from your bestie's wedding. The Met Gala photo booth is a work of art in and of itself, giving the night's attendees the chance to create mini music videos in front of a stunning light installation.

A perfect blend of art, fashion, and music, Vogue's Met Gala photo booth first appeared at last year's soirée. This year's booth was equally fabulous, and all your faves joined in on the fun.

The Sila Sveta light installation was set to a whimsical soundtrack, giving the partygoers free reign to show their creative sides…and boy, did they. Everyone from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Serena Williams stepped into the booth, and we loved every one. Check out some of our favorites below.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner welcomed a new member of the krew, A$AP Rocky.

Bella Hadid worked her catsuit on the catwalk…so meta!

And Lena Dunham showed off a major surprise underneath her dress.

Chrissy Teigen embraced her modeling roots.

Nicki Minaj had so much fun.

Serena Williams proved she's an awesome dancer.

Céline Dion used her shoe as a phone (we're serious!).

Frank Ocean looked a bit pensive.

Madonna showed off her signature dance moves (she even twerked!) and rolled around on the floor.

Future showed off his swag.

Pharrell was his signature brand of cool…of course.

Solange looked like the coolest magician ever.

Jaden Smith got a bit jiggy with it.