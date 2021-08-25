Victoria Beckham Perfectly Channeled Posh Spice for a Beach Day

Victoria Beckham came to spice up our lives today by channeling her alter ego on a beach vacation. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl seems to be feeling the '90s and early aughts trends taking over fashion and beauty, and Spice Girls fans will get a zing of nostalgia from one of her latest posts.

In the animated photo, Beckham poses with one arm in the air and another extended by her side to show off her very Posh Spice little black dress. Honestly, the frock looks like it could have easily been pulled from her Spice Girls costuming. The hemline skims her upper thighs, and spaghetti straps meet a straight neckline. The dress is paired with a set of matching black aviators. The only non-Posh item is a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in lime green, but only because of its color. Posh would definitely want it in black.