Tyra Banks shared a photo of her son, and they're basically twins

While she's always in the spotlight (we mean, she's going to have two shows pretty soon), it is rare that we get a glimpse of Tyra Banks' son York. But thankfully, in the spirit of Father's Day, Banks decided to share a photo of her adorable baby boy on Instagram. And the first thing you might notice is the fact that they look so much alike.

Born in January 2016, York is already a year and a half. Banks had him through a surrogate with her boyfriend, photographer Erik Asla. According to her original Instagram, the baby arrived with Banks' "fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin."

Now, we know how right she was.

That photo looks like something straight from an America's Next Top Model shoot, and there's no doubt in our minds that York inherited Banks' ability to smize for the camera.

The message that Banks shared to all the fathers out there is equally sweet. We’re sure that Asla is the absolute best dad.

Banks is managing motherhood along with her very busy career (did we mention two new jobs?). In a November 2016 interview with People, she opened up about how her life has changed since welcoming York.

"My secret to balance is to focus on one thing at a time. I used to be the most amazing multitasker, doing three things at once," she said. "Not anymore, now that I have my son. I think that's Mother Nature's way of saying this life you created takes all of your brain power."