Twitter Really, Really Wants Oprah to Interview Britney Spears Next

As we all knew she would, Oprah Winfrey got to the bottom of what really went down between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And now that their tea has been spilled and the truth has come out, according to Twitter, it's time for Oprah to hop on the #FreeBritney train and do her thing.

Due to Oprah's hard-hitting questions, we learned that members of "the firm" refused Meghan help when she began having suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with son Archie and that some senior members of the royal family even questioned what Archie's skin tone would be once he arrived, with Meghan noting that they refused him a title before he was even born.

So with all that being said...Twitter thinks Oprah may just be the perfect powerhouse to get to the bottom of Spears' decade-long conservatorship, which was recently at the center of the viral documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

Court documents, old interviews, and close sources to the pop star can only tell us so much about where Spears stands on her conservatorship, currently co-headed by her father, whom she has a tumultuous relationship with. Going to Spears herself with the right questions could blow the case wide open.

If many Twitter brains are put together, magic may just happen.

Oprah unfurled the racism and lack of mental health care within the royal family unit thus causing devastation within the U.K. as citizens are forced to come to terms with the fact that their picturesque monarchy is wildly behind the times. So, what then, could Oprah do for those who may be unjustly stuck in a similar conservatorship situation as Spears or just now dealing with the results of the early 2000s toxicity toward young women, both famous and not?