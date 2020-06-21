Transformations

Celebrities are constantly changing up their appearance! From dramatic haircuts and beauty trends to the best celebrity Halloween costumes, don't miss the style and beauty transformations of your favorite celebs.

Cole Sprouse changed up his look in this photo, and TBH, we thought it was Dylan
Ashley Benson swapped her bob for sleek, brunette extensions, and we love the '70s vibes
Selena Gomez has a curly bob and bangs in a new photo for Rare Beauty
Look at her now! Selena Gomez shook up her hairstyle with curtain bangs
Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira just got a mullet, so we're officially calling this a trend
Lizzie McGuire is so yesterday because Hilary Duff just showed off a new blunt bob
Kylie Jenner's beauty evolution, from kid sister on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to makeup mogul
The 15 most shocking hair transformations of 2019, from Selena's curly lob to Halsey's rainbow roots
Hayden Panettiere went dramatically short for her badass new haircut
Hilary Duff brought back her Lizzie McGuire bangs, so now it's really time to get excited
Khloé Kardashian is going back to her roots with her new brunette curls
Kylie Jenner brought back her blunt bob, and now she's twinning with Kim Kardashian

Tom Holland just shaved his head, and the internet is freaking out

Selena Gomez just debuted another dramatic new hairstyle
Khloé Kardashian's new hair color is giving us major Daenerys vibes
The Weeknd got a new haircut, and whoa, he looks completely "differnt"
Julianne Hough just went platinum for fall, and we're hair for it
Bella Hadid just went even blonder, and she could be Gigi's twin
Lucy Hale's beauty and style evolution: 12 years of hoop earrings and sparkle
Emma Roberts is back to "boho blonde" after a quick stint as a brunette
Mandy Moore's beauty and style evolution, from blonde, "Candy" days to This Is Us mom glam
Kristen Stewart's beauty and style evolution, from moody teen to Chanel's red carpet queen
Mindy Kaling has blonde hair for April Fools' Day, but we low-key love it
Mariah Carey's beauty and style evolution, from her iconic nude lips to glitter going-out tops
Lupita Nyong'o's beauty and style evolution, from Cinderella gowns to creepy-colored contacts
Kristen Bell's sleek bob is the trendiest haircut of 2019
Lucy Hale is back to being a brunette, so maybe blondes don't get to have all the fun
Drew Barrymore's beauty and style evolution, from red carpet rebel to boho queen
Rihanna's best style and beauty moments, from girl-next-door hair to bedazzled durags
Kylie Jenner got real about plastic surgery and fillers in a new interview, and we appreciate her honesty
Ariel Winter's beauty and style evolution, from Disney tween to red carpet queen
Kate Middleton's beauty evolution, from her college days to the royal throne
Lady Gaga matched her Cinderella blue dress to her hair at the 2019 Golden Globes
Exclusive: How to copy Constance Wu's "woodland fairy" makeup look at the 2019 Golden Globes
Exposed bras was one of the biggest fashion trends at the 2019 Golden Globes
Kylie Jenner dyed her hair icy blue, and she's already starting off 2019 with a bang
Lady Gaga's new lilac hair is a far cry from Ally's carrot-orange hair in A Star is Born
Christina Aguilera's beauty evolution, from rhinestone eyeshadow to her famous no-makeup magazine cover
