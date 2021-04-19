Tom Felton Penned a Touching Tribute to His 'Harry Potter' Mom Helen McCrory After Her Death

"Thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it."

On April 16th, actress Helen McCrory lost her battle with cancer at just 52 years old. McCrory was perhaps best known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as her role of Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders. On April 17th, Harry Potter's Tom Felton, who played Narcissa's son (and antagonist to Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter) Draco Malfoy in the films, posted a heartbreaking tribute to his onscreen mother.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly—I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much—on & off screen," Felton wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He shared a still photo from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which also included his onscreen father, Lucius Malfoy, played by Jason Isaacs.

Felton continued, "She was always relentlessly herself-—razor sharp wit—silver tongued—kind & warm hearted—she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone—thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."

McCrory's husband, Damian Lewis, broke the news of his wife's death on the 16th via Twitter. He wrote in a text post, "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of loss from friends and family."

Lewis wrote McCrory "died as she lived. Fearlessly." She and Lewis, who met in 2004, have two children—14-year-old daughter Mannon and 13-year-old son Gulliver.