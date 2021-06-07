Tom Felton Cleared the Air on Those Emma Watson Dating Rumors

Is there a Slytherin-Gryffindor wedding in our future?! While a Hogwarts wedding sounds like a dream come true to us muggles, the chances of it happening are quite slim. In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, virtually stopped by to talk about the new Warner Bros. Harry Potter flagship store in New York, and he also *finally* addressed those rumors about him and his costar Emma Watson.

"We are something, if that makes any sense," Felton said in the hot seat in response to whether or not there's any merit to the romance speculations between he and Watson.

"We've been very close for a long time. I adore her," he continued to say. "I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

However, as far as wedding bells go, he thinks "that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."

"I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting," he added. "You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

Okay, so Felton doesn't think anything will happen, but in 2019, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) said he saw sparks between his HP castmates as well. "There was always something," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "There was a little bit of a spark."