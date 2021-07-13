We Can't Stop Laughing at Tilda Swinton Pranking Timothée Chalamet at Cannes

Tilda Swinton's got jokes, you guys. At the July 12th screening of her film The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival, she and her co-star Timothée Chalamet were bestie pals on the red carpet and inside the theater. But when the cast stood to receive their applause for the film, Swinton swooped in and laid a hilarious prank on Chalamet, and we've watched the video approximately 400 times already.

Captured by Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, the video catches Swinton seemingly patting Chalamet on the back for a job well done—supportive castmates and all—but what he didn't realize was that she was slapping a piece of paper on his back...with her name on it.

Now if that's not a hilarious reference to his film Call Me by Your Name, we don't know what is. Watch the interaction in the clip here:

Chalamet starred in Call Me by Your Name in 2017 alongside Armie Hammer. In the heartbreaking love story, the two tell each other to call me by the other's name as a sign of their affection, and while we don't assume Chalamet and Swinton are indulging in *that* kind of relationship, we love that she brought a bit of humor to the film festival. Who knows if this was even a reference to Chalamet's film, but we love when the jokes write themselves!