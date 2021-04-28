Timothée Chalamet’s Harry Styles Costume From ‘SNL’ Is Up for Auction for a Good Cause

Good news! If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Hollywood or Broadway memorabilia, now's your chance to do so. In an auction to raise money for The Actors Fund and Costume Industry Coalition, stage and screen artists are donating personal, keepsake items from their own performances, and there's one particular piece of clothing we all have our eyes on: Timothée Chalamet's Harry Styles-esque costume from Saturday Night Live.

The Little Woman actor made his SNL debut back in December and performed one of the most iconic Styles impersonations we've ever seen. Well, now, you can own that exact outfit he wore on stage from the striped Gucci sweater down to the plaid dress pants.

Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers will be hosting the auction, which was organized by legendary Bad Moms actress Christine Baranski. "Talk about Spring Cleaning! I asked my friends and colleagues of stage and screen to lend support to this meaningful auction and the response has been extraordinary," said Baranski in a statement. "Our colleagues in the performing arts need our support during this incredibly difficult time of crisis. The Actors Fund has provided a much-needed lifeline to our industry, and their work is nothing short of miraculous." Baranski will also be contributing a signed script of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again to the auction.

Of course, that's not all. There will be over 300 lots showcasing items from actors and actresses to musicians, performers, designers, and more from all over the world.

Some items up for bid include a banjo signed by Steve Martin, a Bruce Springsteen outfit with boots, a collection of signed books from Julie Andrews, an Oscar de la Renta gown worn by Renée Fleming, and the dress Tina Fey wore when she won her Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for 30 Rock in 2013. Items that'll specifically raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition range from Hugh Jackman costumes to signed Hamilton boots from Lin-Manuel Miranda.