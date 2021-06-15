Tia Mowry's Rocking Blonde Hair and Bangs, and Wow, Does She Look Amazing

Tia Mowry has officially gone blonde (again), and we can't get enough. The Family Reunion star and mom of two took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her new 'do, and not only did she go blonde, but she has bangs! Everything about her new hairstyle is right on trend for the summer season.

With her bright new selfies, Mowry wrote, "She's back!! You can call me #blondie," which is very fitting. We will, in fact, call you blondie. She shared three photos initially of the shaggy blonde hairstyle with a matching yellow blazer, and everything about it screams summer.

Her famous friends couldn't get enough of the new look, either. Taraji P. Henson commented, "Giiiiiirrrrrrlllllllll" with a number of flame emojis and heart emojis, and Gabrielle Union wrote, quite simply, "Love this!"

Mowry gave us another look at her blonde hair just this morning with even more selfies. Her comment section is, of course, full of love.

Mowry started on a hair journey at the beginning of 2020, which she documented on Instagram. She shared that at the beginning of 2020, she cut all her hair off to let healthy, new hair grow in. Since then, her natural curls have slowly been coming in, but knowing hair doesn't grow *quite* this fast, we feel it's safe to assume that her blonde hair is a wig, and her natural curls are safely tucked underneath.

She's been experimenting with all kinds of hair looks over the past several months, and she was actually rocking a slightly darker blonde look just last month. The biggest difference now is the bangs! She's also done a number of different protective styles and a few sleek, straight looks. What we're saying here is that Mowry is a hair chameleon, and every single thing she does with her hair-both her natural hair and wigs-is gorgeous.