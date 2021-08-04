Taylor Swift Is Just Like the Rest of Us Fangirling Over Simone Biles

Fans were excited to cheer on Simone Biles as she competed in the balance beam finals at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3rd, and now, we know she can count Taylor Swift among them. Before Biles returned to the competition, the Olympics shared a sweet message from Swift to Biles, and it led to the most adorable Twitter interaction between them.

Before Biles' bronze-winning performance, a promo debuted including a voiceover from Swift that was directed at the gymnast to encourage her, as Swift's song "This Is Me Trying" played in the background.

"What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect from them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?" Swift says in the video. "When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything."

It definitely sounds like she might be speaking from her own experience living in the spotlight here.

"Through the past week, her voice has been as significant as her talents," Swift continued. "Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero."

Biles later retweeted the video, writing that she was "so touched" by Swift's words that they had made her cry. And of course, Swift replied, saying that she'd been crying herself.

"I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience," she said. "We all learned from you. Thank you."

It's not like Biles needed Swift's words to pull out a killer performance like she did (even after the rough week she's had), but there's no doubt that this interaction had to have meant a lot to both of them.