Taylor Swift Clapped Back at Netflix for Its Tired Joke About Her Dating History

It's 2021 and people are still making jokes about Taylor Swift's dating history and all we have to ask is why? Swift has a lot to offer the world: her musical talents, her many cat pictures, her incredible philanthropy...should we continue? And yet despite all this, she's still the butt of jokes.

Case in point, Netflix show Ginny & Georgia has a line in one of its episodes that says, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." And though the show definitely goes in on dark humor, this is just unnecessary. Especially considering Swift is over it—just like the rest of us.

She took to Twitter this morning to call out the show for its "deeply sexist" (not-at-all-funny) joke, writing, "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY."

She also said that after her documentary Miss Americana, "this outfit doesn't look cute on you," with a broken-heart emoji. As expected, Swift's fans were extremely quick to come to her defense and pile on with Netflix, even calling out the fact that this isn't the only show on the platform that makes a dig at her.

And others highlighted shows that *appropriately* called out Swift, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for example.