Taylor Swift Totally Owns Her Cat Lady Lifestyle in This Hilarious TikTok

Cat ladies unite! Taylor Swift has never been shy about her love of cats, and now that she's joined TikTok, she has another way to show that off. In an August 25th video, the folklore singer posted a clip from a 2014 interview she did on Live With Kelly and Michael—right around when she got her second cat—posing the question of when you *actually* become a cat lady.

Let's rewind a bit here. Swift is cat mom to three fur babies: Meredith Grey (brought home in 2011), Olivia Benson (brought home in 2014), and Benjamin Button (brought home in 2019). In the first clip of her TikTok, Swift said, "Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying, 'Is cats, cat lady?' Two cats is cats and there's more than one. And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party.'"

But the best part is that Swift then cuts to the present, carrying Meredith Grey across the screen before she darts off to the side and picks up Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. Swift is a true and proud cat lady! She even wrote in the caption, "little did she know." Just check out the video.

If it wasn't obvious, Swift is a huge fan of cats. She got her first in 2011 and named her after Ellen Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy character. She got her second in 2014 and named *her* after Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order character. She rounded out her cat family (for now) with Benjamin Button, whom she brought home from her "ME!" video shoot in 2019.