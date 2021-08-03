Tan France Is Already "Fully Obsessed" With His New Baby, and So Are We

Queer Eye star Tan France and his husband, Rob France, are over the moon after welcoming their first child. Tan shared the exciting news on August 2nd by posting an Instagram photo of the family of three.

"Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks," Tan wrote in the caption. "But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

He also shared an update on the couple's surrogate and expressed their gratitude. "Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives," Tan wrote.

Back in April, Tan also used Instagram to share the news that he and Rob were going to be parents. He posted a shirtless picture of himself holding an ultrasound image over his stomach.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" Tan wrote in the announcement. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer." He added that becoming parents was something they'd wanted for many years.

"Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love," Tan wrote at the time.

Rob, who is an artist, also shared the couple's happy news on Instagram. He posted the same photo as Tan, which depicts the couple holding baby Ismail, and an adorable drawing of a baby in the next slide.