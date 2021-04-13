Tan France Just Had the *Best* Baby Announcement Ever

Queer Eye star Tan France is about to be a dad! The television personality announced the big news on Instagram today, and we have *so* many feels. Not only did he share an attention-grabbing photo—complete with sonogram and no shirt—but he shared the touching sentiment about choosing surrogacy with his husband, Rob, whom he married in 2007.

He wrote in his Instagram caption, "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.Something we've wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

Our minds are already racing with how freakin' fabulous this kid is going to be. Not only will they have two stylish and talented dads, but we're sincerely hoping that the rest of the Queer Eye group might be godparents. At the very least, this child will be showered with so much love, good advice, and impeccable style tips.