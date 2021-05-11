"I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

Sydney Sweeney Broke Down on Instagram Live After Being Criticized for Her Looks

Sydney Sweeney shared an emotional moment on her Instagram Live on May 8th after being criticized on her appearance by various Twitter users. The Euphoria actress, who plays Cassie Howard in the HBO high school series, mentioned in her Live that she wishes people were "nicer on social media."

"Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly," Sweeney said. "I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people. I know everyone says, 'You can't read things,' and 'You shouldn't read things,' but like, I'm a fucking person. I'm just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie."

However, fans of Sweeney quickly came to her defense on Twitter including pop singer Bea Miller, who tweeted, "whoever made sydney sweeney cry drop your location i just wanna talk."

Twitter user @HERSANRIO summed up the situation pretty straightforward: "sydney sweeney crying on ig live cause people are insinuating she's only attractive cause of her chest? i hate this app so much. why are ppl bringing peoples body to discourse like it's a fun topic?"

Being a victim of cyberbullying is an unfortunate scenario that is common for many young women like Sweeney. Anonymous users over social media easily become the source of very harsh comments, especially involving body image. Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, and Maisie Williams are few of the many women that have been harassed for their appearance.