The Spice Girls Reunited to Show Off Victoria Beckham's Pride Shirts

Looking for a new way to spice up your life? The Spice Girls have us covered, and just in time for Pride Month. This week, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton teamed up to share their brand new Pride T-shirt with fans. It was a reunion...kinda, but we're so here for it.

The shirt says "proud and wannabe your lover," a reference to their first hit single, "Wannabe" (duh), and best of all, according to Beckham, 100% of the proceeds will go to a charity called akt, which helps fight LGBTQ+ homelessness in the UK.

"Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year's T-shirt is a reminder of that," Beckham wrote. "The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I'm so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year."

The other ladies promoted the shirt on Instagram too, including more pictures that are making us feel like it's the '90s all over again. Can we just talk about Bunton's phone?!

Creating a shirt for Pride Month has become a bit of a tradition for Beckham. Last year, she teamed up with the same organization to release this rainbow tee that said "listen without prejudice." She kicked it up a notch this year by not only tapping into her musical past but also grabbing her best gal pals for help in spreading the word about the cause. Talk about girl power!

Want to help an amazing cause and twin with the Spice Girls at the same time? The shirt (and a matching pouch) are both for sale on Beckham's website, and yep, they ship to the US, too!