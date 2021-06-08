Sophie Turner Has Red Hair Again and We Need More Pictures ASAP

Sansa, is that you? Sophie Turner just dyed her hair red, and it's giving us so many Game of Thrones vibes. But to be honest, we *almost* didn't even notice that Turner dyed her hair! The actress took to her Instagram Stories to show off her Olivia Rodrigo T-shirt, and we were so distracted by her love of the "drivers license" singer that we barely noticed her new hair color.

This is the second major hair change for Turner in as many weeks. She cut bangs last week, changing up her whole look. But now she has the combo of red hair and bangs, and we're a little bit overwhelmed, to be honest. The fiery hue is reminiscent of her Game of Thrones character, and she actually hasn't sported this color in about two years, instead opting for her staple blonde color.

Sophie Turner Credit: @sophiet, Instagram

In fact, when Turner had red hair for Game of Thrones, she was dyeing it every week. She told Elle in 2018 that her Sansa Stark upkeep took a lot of time an effort and she eventually started wearing a wig instead. "I started wearing a wig in season seven because I had dyed my hair blonde and it wasn't the best experience, so we couldn't really dye my hair back red," she said.

It seems like this red hair, though, is all her own, judging by this mirror selfie. It definitely doesn't look like a wig! Now the question is whether or not this new 'do is for her upcoming role in The Staircase. Turner is set to play Margaret Ratliff in the HBO Max series based on the documentary of the same name.