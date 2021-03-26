Wait…Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Name Their Daughter After Hannah Montana?

So, we thought we all knew the name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby—but do we? A recent social post has fans thinking the baby girl may not be named Willa, as various sources reported after the birth, and may actually be named after a fictional Disney pop star. This speculation comes after Jonas posted a video of a Hannah Montana-themed flower arrangement that Miley Cyrus sent to the new parents, celebrating the show's 15-year anniversary.

Jonas seemed eager to show off the giant arrangement and thank Cyrus, writing, "HOLY HANNAH MONTANA!!! THANK YOU @mileycyrus WE LOVE IT! THIS IS EPIC!!" But what he didn't seem to think through is that the personal note from Cyrus was visible enough for fans to pause and zoom in—and oh, they did.

Cyrus's note reads, "To: Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana."

Naturally, this sent fans into a frenzy, wondering what the note really meant. "Wait, so Joe and [Sophie's daughter's] name is HANNAH MONTANA?!" one user wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote that if Turner really did name her child after Hannah Montana, "that's oddly on brand and adorable."

It's true. This would be on-brand for the Game of Thrones star who has made her love for the teen sitcom clear. Last year, she shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of a Hannah Montana shirt that Jonas—who appeared on the show and toured with the pop star in the early 2000s—gifted her for the holidays. "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift," she wrote. Cyrus reposted the photo to her own story, tagging Turner with an approving, "Yassss." So, the love and respect between the GOT star and the pop star has been established.

But this doesn't mean that Jonas and Turner actually named their baby after the Disney star. Fans did have one more theory, though, and it kind of makes sense. "Sophie and Joe probably named their daughter Willa Hannah Jonas," one Twitter user wrote.

Another referenced one of Cyrus' 2007 songs, asking, "is willa's full name Willa Hannah Jonas or do you think this is just Miley being Miley?"