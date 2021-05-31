Sophie Turner Joined the Long List of Celebrities Getting Bangs Right Now

I was already convinced that I needed bangs, thanks to practically every celebrity getting them as of late. From Olivia Rodrigo to Elizabeth Olsen, from Jennifer Lopez to Kylie Jenner—bangs are definitely in. Sophie Turner has now joined the ranks of celebrities with bangs, and I'm officially calling the salon right now.

Turner showed off her new 'do on her Instagram Stories on May 28th, and to say she looks fierce would be an understatement. Alongside her photo, Turner wrote, "Ya gal's BANG'd up," which is oh so cheeky and oh so Sophie. And while her hair might be "bang'd up," she looks anything but banged up.

Sophie Turner Credit: @sophiet, Instagram

Curtain bangs in particular have been the overwhelming trend in face-framing haircuts this year, but Turner opted to go the more dramatic blunt-bangs route. She also kept her fringe more on the wispy side than too terribly thick. This all adds up to a fresh look for Turner that's both bold and subtle and extremely on trend.

The Game of Thrones star and wife to Joe Jonas has kept her hair pretty much the same for quite some time—long and either blonde or red—but if we rewind back to 2019, she did have bangs before, and they looked much the same as these new ones. Turner's previous bangs fell just below her eyebrows and framed her face beautifully, and it looks like her new cut will follow this style.