Solange Revealed She Was Fighting for Her Life While Making Her Album 2 Years Ago

Solange is feeling grateful for her health and the community of support in her life. The "Binz" singer shared an Instagram post on Monday to celebrate the two-year anniversary of releasing her 2019 album When I Get Home, revealing that she was in severely poor health at the time.

"2 year anniversary of the project that literally changed my life," she wrote. "When I first started creating "When I Get Home" I was quite literally fighting for my life...in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! :) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant."

Solange explained that she followed words from God to help her push through the difficult time. "He begin speaking to me. Half the time I didn't know where it was coming from," she shared. "I only knew I had to open the door and honor it. I didn't see naann a thing I imagined. I didn't know who I was speaking to on "I am a witness". When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn't have a clue of why or what the journey would look like."

The singer continued, explaining the impact that making the album has had on her life and how much she's learned in the process. "This project has shown me, once you open that door, you can't go backwards," she wrote. She also added that she didn't talk much about her journey at the time because, "I'm not a big fan of talking about shit I don't know yet."

"I'm really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn't all yet being revealed," she continued. "I make work to answer questions within me, for survival. Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time. This Houston ting moves slow y'all."

Speaking to her followers and fans, Solange wrote that she would share more insight in the future. "One day, I'll tell y'all about the days I've had since I opened this door," she wrote. "The things I've uncovered. The life long healing I've begin. The great divine joy and love I've experienced. The stories of my past I've survived that I had stored all up in my body.... till it said.... no more. The re-learning. The reckoning. This album led me to all of it. Life has now become before WIGH and after WIGH."

Then, she shared her gratitude for everyone who has been following her work over the years. "I'm so grateful for you guys allowing me the space and time," she wrote. "So so so grateful. Ima be celebrating all week long the coming of home 🖤."

Solange also shared a compilation of fan letters on her Instagram, with various people writing about the impact that the album When I Get Home had on their lives. "I truly can't put into words what When I Get Home means to me, but to sum it up, it means being still, finding inner peace, and finally getting to the light at the end of the tunnel," one fan wrote. Another shared, "When I Get Home exhibits everything I strive to be as a young, Black woman. It is grace, it is virtue, it is struggle. And yet, at the end of it all, there is always hope and love."

In the caption of the post, Solange shared how much the letters meant to her. "I read (and deeply cried) w each and everyone of them, and held them all so close to my heart feeling infinite gratitude for the community this project has birthed," she wrote.