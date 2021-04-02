Sofia Carson Opened Up About Making the New ‘Descendants’ Without Cameron Boyce

"You can imagine how incredibly difficult it was for us to do this without Cam."

Sofia Carson opened up about the difficult time that she had while working on the upcoming Disney film Descendants: The Royal Wedding. After the passing of her co-star Cameron Boyce, the Descendants' newest film to the franchise will not be the same without his character Carlos. During a March 31st interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carson shared that she hopes the viewers will be able to feel connected with the cast, including Boyce.

"You can imagine how incredibly difficult it was for us to do this without Cam," she said. "We just hope that when people watch this, they feel happy and they feel connected to the characters and of course, to our Cam."

Last July, Carson and Boyce's other close friends and co-stars shared their memories of him on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"To our angel, It's been 365 days of missing you. And every day, we miss you a little more," Carson wrote. "Not having you, hurts too much. But somehow, you still manage to light up our whole entire world. Our Cam. Our forever boy. Our sunshine wearing shoes. I miss you. So much. I love you. And I will love you. Forever."

Boyce passed away in his sleep following a seizure in July 2019 at just 20 years old. His death left a hole in the Disney family that will never be filled, though it's touching to see all the ways his memory is honored by his friends, family and co-stars.