See the Touching Moment Simone Biles Surprised Suni Lee's Dad With a New Wheelchair

Olympians are always reminding us that their friendship goes beyond the court, field, pool, track, or in this case, the mat. After suffering from a fit of the "twisties" in Tokyo, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles found herself leaning on her teammates—Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner, and Grace McCallum—more than ever. And being the GOAT that she is, Biles is extending her love to their families, who've sacrificed so much to support and help their daughters pursue their dreams.

On the September 1st episode of Today, the seven-time Olympic medalist surprised Lee's dad, John, with a brand new electric wheelchair that'll be customized to fit all of his needs.

While the segment was recorded back in Lee's hometown in Minnesota, Biles was there virtually to present the gift. "Hi, Mr. Lee, it's Simone," Biles began her surprise video. "I love your daughter, Suni, so much and I know how much she loves you. You have done so much for her so I reached out to my friends at the Today show to see if we could do something special for you. Hope you like it!"

Today anchor Natalie Morales led John to a secret location where his family and kids were hiding alongside his new wheelchair. "Oh wow!" he cried in shock after seeing the wheelchair. "This is amazing. Thank you, guys!"

In 2019, he fell off a ladder while helping trim up a friend's tree for a wedding and was rushed to the hospital where his family later learned he was paralyzed from the chest down. This was just days before the 2019 U.S. Championships, where his daughter was set to compete.