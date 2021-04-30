Simone Biles Subtly Refreshed Her Hair Color for Summer, and She Looks So Chic

Simone Biles is ready for summer! At least her lighter locks are saying she is. The Olympic gymnast revealed a subtle change to her hair on Instagram on April 28th, and it's the perfect little hint of color for the warmer months.

In her Instagram photo—which she sweetly captioned "be the sunshine"—Biles not only showed off her new hair, but a hot seersucker swimsuit and oversize sunglasses. We're still stuck on her hair, though. Though she usually wears her dark hair mid-length and pretty natural, she first revealed a week ago that she had cut it shorter. Revealing a long bob, Biles wrote that she "did a thing." You did, girl!

She didn't stop there, though. After cutting off the length, a few days later Biles lightened her ends to a coppery brown shade.

Like we said, the ombré change is subtle but just enough warmth to match the summery weather on the way. She also curled the ends for these photos to better show off the pop of color underneath. The comments section on the photo couldn't figure out which aspect of the picture to praise faster—the suit, the sunglasses, her hair, or her overall vibe of being cooler than cool.

Fellow athlete Nicole Ahsinger commented, "The hair, the swim suit, the sunglasses>>> you look so good," while Lexi Wood simply wrote, "STUNNING." We can't help but agree with both.