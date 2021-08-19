Sha'Carri Richardson Ditched Her Fiery Hair for Icy Blonde With Peekaboo Blue

Sha'Carri Richardson just made it official: Fiery hair is out—icy hair is in. The track and field sprinter debuted a new icy blonde with peekaboo blue hair on Instagram ahead of this weekend's 2021 Prefontaine Classic, and to say we're obsessed doesn't even cover it.

On August 18th, followers were shook when Richardson dropped the surprise video on her Instagram. The recording opens up with the runner rocking her natural hair while leaning back in a salon chair chatting with her Orlando-based hairstylist, Brianna Renee. She begins to lip sync to the viral voiceover of Nicki Minaj's "I took a couple, you know, I took some time off to rest, and now it's game time, bitches," as Brianna then whisks off her salon cape, making for a brilliant transition to Richardson's new 'do.

The superstar athlete showed off her new wavy, icy blonde hair with peekaboo blue underneath, which was styled with a middle part. We're living for it!

The video ends with Richardson doing a quick over-the-shoulder hair flip while staring into the camera with a confident smirk across her face, lip syncing, "You have no idea." This is an obvious nod to her upcoming track meet this weekend where she'll compete against the newly crowned Olympic medalists in her signature event the 100-meter dash.