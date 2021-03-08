Serena Williams Just Shared a Touching Message of Support for Meghan Markle

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us."

After watching last night's, March 7th, interview between Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, friend and ally Serena Williams issued a statement of solidarity. The tennis star, who, with husband Alexis Ohanian, attended Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, posted a note to Instagram sharing her admiration for the Sussexes' willingness to open up about their experiences. Williams hopes that their story further proves how women of color are mistreated by archaic systems and highlights the necessity to break free and change in order to move forward.

"I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy," Williams captioned her March 7th Instagram post. "You are strong—both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S."

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life—and leads by example—with empathy and compassion," Williams' text post began. "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

She continued, "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."

"I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect."

"Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control," Williams concluded. "Against such things there is no law."

Actress Viola David commented, "YES!!! Truth is brave because there is an enormous deficit out there. Beautiful standing by your friend." And Oprah Magazine's official Instagram wrote, "Queens supporting queens."