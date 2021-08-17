Selma Blair Joked That She Thought She Was "Bat Sh*t" Before Getting Her MS Diagnosis

After a three-year battle with multiple sclerosis, Selma Blair is opening up about how she felt when she first received her diagnosis. During an appearance at the Discovery+ Television Critics Academy panel for her documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, the Cruel Intentions star revealed why finding out she had MS was actually a relief.

Though Blair acknowledged that it can be "isolating" for some people to find out they've been diagnosed with something like MS, for her, it was actually just confirmation that she wasn't "bat shit."

"It brought me out more because before I just thought I was bat shit, which could still be the case, but bat shit openly with MS and being symptomatic at times," she said.

Blair added that she's relied on humor a lot during her MS battle to get her through the pain and struggle.

"My humor's a bit sticky. But yes, I mean, I always like humor," she said when asked if humor is a go-to for strength. "Because like Carrie Fisher said, if it wasn't funny, then it would just be true."

MS is a disease that can cause the immune system to attack nerve fibers, creating neurological symptoms for those who suffer from it. Each MS patient is affected differently, and they can experience symptoms like fatigue, blurred vision, pain, and weakness.

And now, she finally has good news to share. At the TCAs, she announced that she is in remission.

"My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down," she said, adding, "I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed. I've accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn't look like this for everyone."

Above all, she said her motivation to keep going was her 10-year-old son, Arthur.

"I was so burnt out. If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it's absolutely for my son," she said. "I have no desire to leave him alone right now."