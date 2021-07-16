Selena Gomez Hilariously Called Out Her Younger Self in a TikTok Video

Listen: We've all made some regrettable beauty choices over the years. Super-skinny eyebrows, unblended blush, hair chopsticks—we won't confirm or deny that we dipped or toes in all of these once-trendy looks. Even worldwide pop star Selena Gomez admits to dabbling with questionable hairstyles as a teenager, as highlighted in her recent TikTok video.

The Rare Beauty founder posted a TikTok yesterday, July 15th, poking fun at her younger self, and we're lol'ing. In the video, Gomez holds a colorful wig (we're talking a full on rainbow of pink, blue, yellow, and purple), and mouth synchs a quote she gave in a 2007 interview about her hairstyle at the time.

"I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party," Gomez mimicked, rolling her eyes at 15-year-old Selena.

She captioned the video, "To my younger self: you're not cool bro".

We found the original interview from the 2007 Teen Vogue party, and we'll be honest: it's easy to see why 28-year-old Gomez is shaking her head at her teenage self.

In the video, Gomez is utterly jazzed about her hair, the "edge" it gives off, and being at the Teen Vogue party. But TBH, wouldn't we be just as excited if we were a budding Disney star gallivanting with fellow celebs at a swanky magazine event? (BTW, the singer's dog tags and black rubber bracelets are taking us way back to our own mid-aughts fashion choices. Cringe.)