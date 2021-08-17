We May Never Stop Laughing at Selena Gomez's Little Sister Trolling Her on TikTok

There's a bit of an age gap between Selena Gomez and her 8-year-old sister Gracie, but fortunately for the rest of us, that makes for some seriously entertaining social media content—especially when it comes to Gomez's TikTok account.

On August 15th, Gomez shared a new video including Gracie on TikTok, but she accidentally deleted the video she was originally trying to make, which ended in Gomez trying to convince her little sis that they should be using Snapchat instead.

"See? This is where it's at. Snapchat is where it's at!" Gomez says in the video as she tries to show her sister how to use the app, but she can't escape Gracie reminding her, "you embarrass me."

It just goes to show that no matter how cool you are as a person, you're still going to embarrass your little sister (and lose the TikTok video you were attempting to make in the process). It is what it is.

But to be totally fair, we've all pretty much left Snapchat in the dust anyway, right? Gomez might be the last person left on the app...and by the time Gracie is a full-fledged social media user, it'll probably have been replaced by something totally different. Can we blame her for being over it already?

Gracie, who is the daughter of Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, and stepdad Brian Teefey, is the best part of following the singer on TikTok, TBH. Not too long ago, Gomez shared this nostalgic clip of her and Gracie acting out a scene from Full House...even though Gracie wasn't even alive when Full House was on the air (ouch).

Plus, these two probably don't fight like DJ and Stephanie did on the show, but the video is pretty cute anyway.