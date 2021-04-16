Selena Gomez Got a Teeny Tiny Spiritual Tattoo on Her Collarbone

Selena Gomez has added another tattoo to her collection, and this time around, she's keeping it pretty low key.

On Thursday, Bang Bang Tattoo studio in New York posted a video on their Instagram account, showing off Gomez's new ink. In the video, the camera gives fans a glimpse of the tiny cross design on her collarbone, as well as Gomez herself, looking pretty pleased with the final product.

"We [heart emoji] @selenagomez," the caption reads on the video, but we don't get any more details than that—and so far, Gomez hasn't shared her new tattoo with fans on her own social media accounts. She should, though, because this tat is gorgeous.

The cross seems to be a reference to Gomez's faith (obviously), which she recently explained to Vogue is more "spiritual" than religious. "I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith, and believe in what I believe in, and that truly is what gets me through," she said at the time.

This isn't Gomez's first tiny tattoo, either.

Gomez has a bunch, and many of them are minimalist in style like this one. In addition to her brand new cross, Gomez also has the word "rare" on her neck as a nod to her album of the same name, plus other tattoos including prayer hands on her leg, and a "G" behind her ear to represent her younger sister, Gracie. She also has a semicolon tattoo on her wrist, which represents overcoming depression and anxiety by choosing to live.