Selena Gomez Clarified Her Comments on Signing Her "Life Away to Disney" as a Child

At the Summer TCA presentation on August 6th, Selena Gomez jokingly told reporters that she'd signed her "life away to Disney at a very young age" when starring in Wizards of Waverly Place, which is a stark difference from her latest role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. But after catching some flak for this comment, Gomez is walking back on what she said to clarify that she is, indeed, grateful for her past with Disney.

In an August 24th interview with press, per Radio Times, the former child star cleared up any confusion on what she said. "I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way," she shared.

Her costar in her new Hulu project, Steve Martin, chimed in to defend Gomez, telling reporters, "I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way. And then I see it gets interpreted—sometimes they'll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline—but it was completely just all in fun. I've signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?"

Gomez got her starring role on Wizards in 2007, but it wasn't her first job at Disney. She'd previously appeared on Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus and on a few Suite Life episodes with Cole and Dylan Sprouse. In more recent years, she's focused on her music career and becoming an entrepreneur, but Only Murders in the Building is her first real foray into acting as an adult.

Citing the "level of sophistication" of Only Murders in the Building during the TCA panel as something that attracted her to the role, Gomez also noted, "It's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be casted as my actual age, which never happens. I'm very happy to be doing this."