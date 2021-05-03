Scott Patterson Will Recap Every Single ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episode on His New Podcast

We'll follow the Gilmore girls anywhere they go, and two decades later, we still can't get enough of our favorite people from Stars Hollow. Not only did Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) fill our hearts, but it was also diner owner Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) that made this sleepy town on Gilmore Girls feel like our home away from home.

But Patterson just revealed that he's never seen the iconic show, but that's about to change. He announced on Twitter on April 25th that although he had never seen the show, he was starting a new podcast called I Am All In, where he'd watch the show and we'd get to join him.

"I've never, ever, ever seen—I've only seen one movie and I've only seen the pilot," Patterson shared on Twitter. "I know you guys have been binge-watching it through COVID and, you know, for 21 years... let's watch it together, guys! We'll share stories, we'll share the memories. I've got a million stories to tell."

While Patterson played Luke in the show, in an interview last October for Deseret News, when asked if he was Team Dean, Team Logan, or Team Jess for Rory's love interest, Patterson said he was Team Jess, and would've auditioned for that role if he was younger.

"I just thought he [Jess] was the most soulful of them," Patterson explained. "There was a lot of Jess in me when I was growing up, so I relate to that character. If I was a younger man, it would've been the character that I would've wanted to play and probably would've auditioned for."