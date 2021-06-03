PSA to Hollywood: Sarah Paulson Wants to Play a Comedic Role

The Hollywood Reporter's annual Drama Actress Roundtable is known for bringing forth new nuggets of information about our favorite actresses and igniting lively conversations about being a woman in Hollywood. This year was no different. There was one part of the chat, however, we can't stop thinking about—when Sarah Paulson called out the movie industry for impeding her opportunities at comedic roles. In case it's not obvious, which apparently to Hollywood it isn't, Paulson would absolutely nail a comedic storyline.

"No one has asked me to do a comedy, and I'm a little frustrated about that," the Ratched actress said in the virtual roundtable discussion on June 2nd.

Paulson is known for playing the more distraught and disturbed character, and she's brilliant at it. She had many seasons with American Horror Story, which is a big to-do. But, that doesn't mean she wouldn't kill it in comedy, too. Remember her character in Ocean's 8? We need more of that.

"I spend a lot of time in these worlds where I'm either running or crying or screaming or playing a real person and trying to get their physicality," she continued. "I'd really like to do a nice road picture with me and a couple of chicks."

Gillian Anderson, who you may remember from Netflix's Sex Education and more recently as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, echoed Paulson's frustration. She shared that being known for her darker characters has also hindered her experiences with securing comedic roles.

"I'm 53, Sarah, and I've really only been offered comedy in the last three years of my life, and I don't think that's because I'm any funnier than I used to be," she continued. "I think a lot of it is that people just couldn't fathom it…because I've played a lot of dark characters, too."