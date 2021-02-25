Sarah Hyland Got Bored, So of Course She Dyed Her Hair—See Her New Color

And on day 942,138 of quarantine, Sarah Hyland gets bored and dyes her hair red! Quarantine has led many of us to entering very serious relationships with our Netflix account and trying new hair colors or styles (who's cut their own bangs this year? Don't be shy!). Well, if it makes you feel any better, Hyland is no exception to the rule. The Modern Family actress has both marathoned her favorite series and dyed her hair. Celebrities—they're just like us!

Hyland showed off her new red locks on Instagram yesterday, February 24th, with a golden hour selfie. She captioned the post, "Getting back to my Scottish/Irish roots. Also, I'm bored and watched all of Outlander for a second time."

Not everyone can pull off a beautiful, healthy mane of copper red hair, so we're giving our girl major props.

This isn't the first time Hyland has switched up her hair color during quarantine. Back in May 2020, The Wedding Year actress went full pink, opting for a Disney princess look.

Clearly, she isn't afraid of a little color; but for this job, Hyland sought out a professional.

"She's been wanting to do this change for a while and we finally did it!" Nikki Lee, a southern California-based hairstylist tells HelloGiggles. She went on to explain that taking someone who isn't a natural red is a lot easier said than done. "Depending on the porosity of the hair, at times a red color can grab drab." Lee said pretreating Hyland's hair with In Common's Crystal Cashmere made all the difference.