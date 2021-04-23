Sam Smith Just Got a Beautiful New Tattoo to Celebrate Their Identity

Two years after Sam Smith came out as nonbinary, they've gotten a tattoo that helps represent who they are—and it's actually really beautifully done.

The 28-year-old singer's tattoo artist at The London Social proudly showed off the ink (along with a couple of photos with Smith). The tattoo is a black and white line drawing of a little boy in just his underwear, looking in the mirror, and from the back, we can see that he's actually wearing high heels, even if the mirror doesn't show it.

This seems like a perfect way for Smith to express who they are. Swipe over to see the freshly done tattoo!

Smith shared the post on their Instagram Story as well, filling their fans in on the new body art—no caption necessary.

After first opening up about their gender identity in 2017, Smith officially shared that they are nonbinary back in March 2019 during an interview on Jameela Jamil's Instagram show, I Weigh. Later that same year, Smith shared that their pronouns are they/them in a tweet, writing, "I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open."