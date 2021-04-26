Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter Is *Obsessed* With "Baby Shark," but Don’t Worry, He’ll Fix That

It's a problem many parents grapple with: How does one get through a day without feeling absolutely manic after hearing the song "Baby Shark" for the umpteenth time within a 24-hour period? Ryan Reynolds, the father to three daughters, has the answer. Simply show the children The Shallows, starring Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. That should do the trick.

"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day," Reynolds wrote in the caption of an April 25th Instagram post. "There's only one way to fix this." He included The Shallows movie poster and a few stills from the horror flick.

For those who haven't yet seen 2016's The Shallows, Lively stars as a surfer who gets stranded just 200 yards from shore and is trapped on a rock by a circling great white shark (definitely not a baby shark, mind you).

Lively commented on Reynolds' post, "She's gonna love Savages," referencing the 2012 thriller she starred in with Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Johnson. That one is all about drug cartels, smuggling, kidnapping, and contains all kinds of graphic, gory details that would certainly scar a young child for life.

Of course, both Reynolds and Lively are kidding. People in the comments were laughing right along with them. "Childhood trauma does go a long way," one person wrote. Another commented, "Well that's one way to introduce her to mommy's movies."