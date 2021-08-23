Ryan Phillippe and His Son Deacon Could Be Twins in These Vacation Photos

Ryan Phillippe is taking a bit of a break from things and brought his teen son along for the ride. The actor shared a collection of Instagram pictures on August 21st from McCauley Warm Springs in New Mexico with Deacon by his side. Listen, we were already well-aware that his children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon are the spitting images of both parents, but as Deacon grows up, he looks even *more* like his parents. These photos are proof that he's completely turning into his famous father.

Phillippe captioned the photos, "the rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed." The bright, colorful photos find the father and son relaxing in the water, as well as enjoying the great outdoors.

Though Phillippe doesn't share photos of his kids too often, he does it often enough that we can really compare how much they look like their dad. Though his oldest child with Witherspoon, Ava, is practically her mother's clone, Deacon is an even split of both. Sometimes he could be Witherspoon's twin...and sometimes he's Phillippe's carbon copy. That's what happens when both parents have such strong genes!