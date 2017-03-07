Rupert Grint says people always think he's Ed Sheeran, and we can't say we see it

Aside from their red hair and British citizenship, we aren’t sure if Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint have much in common, looks-wise. But apparently, we aren’t the norm, because a lot of people confuse the two.

On a Monday stop by The Late Late Show, Rupert talked about how he gets stopped on the street and recognized, but not always for being his charming, Harry Potter star self.

“It’s kind of a 50/50 now,” he joked to James Corden. “Someone stops me — it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me.”

Image zoom Credit: CBS

To the public’s credit, there is a photo of the twosome side by side, wearing the same outfit, which Corden shows the audience, and yeah…in that pic, we can KIND OF see it. Though to be honest, it’s more of the hair styling, the pose, and the matching clothes, in our opinion.

Maybe we just both love these two guys so much we can’t imagine Rupert headlining a stadium concert or Ed in a fantasy film franchise (although we would pay good money to see either/both of these scenarios come true).

Everyday folks who are fans of Rupert and Ed aren’t the only ones guilty of the mix-up, though. Rupert admits musician Leo Sayer mistook him for Ed, and he just went with it.

"He came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed," Rupert explains. "I play along."

Check out the full clip below, with bonus hilarity points featuring Patrick Stewart talking about the time someone mistook Ben Kingsley for him.