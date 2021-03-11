LOL, Wait, Rosamund Pike Keeps Her Acting Trophies Where?!

Whoever moves into her house next is one lucky person.

You would assume that those who go on to win outstanding awards in Hollywood would want to display them proudly, perhaps on the mantle or in a curio cabinet. Well, nope! Not for recent Golden Globe winner Rosamund Pike, who stores her acting trophies in her…backyard garden!!

The I Care a Lot actress, who is currently in Prague filming for her next series, made a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, yesterday, March 10th, and casually explained that she prefers to keep her acting hardware outside, not inside the house.

"I think it's awkward, so I bury them in the garden," she said matter of factly.

Laughing, she continued to explain her reasoning. "I just find it an uneasy thing to display awards in your home because...how do people interact with them when they come home? Do they say, 'oh, wow, look, those are your awards?'"

Pike told Ellen DeGeneres that she just finds the whole thing "uneasy" and she'd rather just dig them little homes in her backyard garden. You know, out of sight, out of mind, type of stuff.

Jokingly, Pike said it's probably some "deep-lying imposter syndrome," to which she asked DeGeneres if she had any psychiatrists or therapists in the audience who could professionally explain her deeply psychological way of thinking.

But you're probably wondering, what happens when Pike moves and sells the house? She's going to have to dig up all her accolades out of the garden. Nope, again! The Gone Girl actress doesn't plan on ever removing the precious "landscaping" as she puts it.