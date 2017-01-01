Riz Ahmed reflected on his success on Instagram and it was the sweetest thing ever
Our new favorite, Riz Ahmed, had a pretty epic year in 2016. The British Pakistani actor and MC appeared in huge blockbusters such as Star Wars: Rogue One and Jason Bourne. He also starred in and got nominated for several awards for the hit HBO series The Night Of and appears in Netflix’s new sci-fi show, OA. Not to mention the album he released as Riz MC for Swet Shop Boys earlier in October. Yea, epic might actually be an understatement.
The quick rise to mainstream fame this year led Ahmed to reflect when he was home for the holidays this month. After Ahmed found some drawings of Darth Vader and Luke that he drew when he was just 7 years old, (!!!) he wrote a heartfelt message about his inspiring journey on Instagram. It made us a little emotional.
“But then, seeing no other way forwards, I had to embrace this helplessness, and through it, rediscover a sense of childishness, and of play. I finally stopped making things to prove myself to others, and started doing things for my younger self.”
Ahmed continued on the importance of believing in yourself and your dreams. Read the whole post below.
Thanks for sharing your heart with us Ahmed. We are so grateful and don’t worry, we won’t stop dreaming either.