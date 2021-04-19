Rihanna’s TikTok Doppelgänger Has Left Everyone Shook, Including Rihanna Herself

Yes, she's been imitating Rihanna for ages, but we're *not* over it!

No shade to Rihanna, but this doppelgänger of hers looks more like Rihanna than Rihanna herself. Priscilla Beatrice is a TikTok user and Instagram influencer who has gone viral several times for looking exactly like the Fenty creator, and even Rihanna herself had to do a double take.

Beatrice, who hails from Brazil, has 1.7 million followers on TikTok, the platform on which she lip-syncs other artists' songs while dressed up as the "Desperado" singer. And although she's incredibly talented at makeup and can do up her face to look indistinguishable from Rihanna, Beatrice also just so happens to look like the singer and fashion mogul even when she's not wearing makeup (as this one TikTok "get ready with me" video proves).

It's spooky in a "oh, she's simply blessed" way.

Yeah, that's not Rihanna. Sorry to your brain.

The Shade Room's Instagram account recently shared one of Beatrice's TikTok videos on their feed and Rihanna had the absolute best response possible. "Where the album sis? #R9," Rihanna commented on The Shade Room's post.

And fans, who have been asking the same exact question of Rihanna for years, went wild. The comment received over 35,000 likes.

"I still can't believe it!!!" Beatrice wrote in the caption of the screenshot she posted to her own page. "THE OWN RIHANNA @badgalriri saw my video and commented !!!! Do you know what I'm feeling right now ??? I can't stop crying with emotion !!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!"