Okay, It Might Be Happening: Rihanna Reportedly Filed a Trademark for Fenty Hair

It's no new music, but it's definitely *something.*

Rihanna is up to something, and sadly no, it's not releasing new music. The singer, fashion designer, makeup enthusiast, etc. may be venturing into the realm of hair care sooner than later. Her company Roraj Trade LLC filed a trademark application with The United States Patent and Trademark Office for "Fenty Hair" on March 3rd.

Though no major details about a potential Fenty Hair collection have come to the forefront, the Roraj Trade LLC application notes that Fenty Hair comes to fruition, Rihanna and co. intend to sell non-medicated hair care preparations, dandruff shampoo, hair restoration lotions, and hair styling products for straightening, relaxing, waving, bleaching, coloring, as well as hair glitter.

So, no. Still no sign of new music. But, Rihanna is looking out for our locks, so that's definitely something.

But, we must admit, the shade being thrown by Rihanna stans is hilarious. Beggars can't be choosers, people!

Of course, Fenty Hair seems like a natural progression for Rihanna's Fenty line, having already dominated the world of makeup and skincare. She loves making us look beautiful, and we certainly cannot fault her for that.

We'll be keeping our ears and eyes open for any sign that Fenty Hair is happening—the application is seemingly still pending with the Patent and Trademark Office. But as far as we know, there's no reason for her application request to be denied.